Karnataka Polls: Mallikarjun Kharge Says 'won Battle' As Congress Gears Up For 2024 'war'

"We have won the battle, the war is there," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after his party swept the Karnataka elections 2023. "This is a victory of the people. The people made us win and they have defeated a corrupt government. But there is a lot that we have to do. We will fulfill the promises that we have to. I am happy that we contested the election with collective leadership," Kharge said while speaking to reporters. He also said that the Congress party will follow through with the five guarantees they mentioned in their poll manifesto. Kharge further thanked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and credited them for the win.

#WATCH | We won this election under collective leadership and got results, says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the party's resounding victory in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/6Cl94NKIGc May 13, 2023

"I want to say that if you do good work, people will stand with you and we will try to win in every state elections ahead," Kharge said. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, promised to fulfill the five promises that the party made in its poll manifesto. These promises are:

200 units of electricity free to all households under 'Gruha Jyoti'.

Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family under 'Gruha Laxmi'.

10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family under 'Anna Bhagya'.

Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders under 'Yuvanidhi'.

Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses under 'Shakti' schemes.

Karnataka polls result

According to the Election Commission, Congress has so far won in 50 constituencies and is leading in 87 out of 224. The BJP has won 21 and is leading in 42 whereas the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has won 9 and is ahead in 11. Major candidates like CM Basavaraj Bommai, JDS candidate HD Kumaraswamy, as well as Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, are winning from their constituencies in Shiggaon, Channapatna, Kanakapura and Varuna, respectively.