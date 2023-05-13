Karnataka Polls: Many Members Of Bommai Cabinet Lose Assembly Seats, Here's A List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its southern citadel Karnataka on Saturday, May 13. Congress has secured a comprehensive mandate in the state, winning 135 out of 224 seats and leading in one more, with nearly 43% of the vote. The BJP has managed to win 65 seats while the Janata Dal (Secular) has won only 19 seats. Several BJP stalwarts, including the likes of CT Ravi have lost their strongholds in the Karnataka elections this year. Many, who were ministers in the state cabinet, have also lost their seats.

Here is a full list of BJP ministers who lost the Karnataka elections:

Transport Minister B Sriramulu has lost to B Nagendra of Congress in Ballari by nearly 29,300 votes. Health Minister K Sudhakar has been defeated by Congress' Pradeep Eshwar by a margin of 10,642 votes. Law Minister J C Madhuswamy has been defeated by JD(S) leader C B Suresh Babu by 10,042 votes. Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol has lost to Congress leader Timmapur. Ramappa. Balappa. by 17,335 votes. READ | At 43%, Congress party's Karnataka mandate both massive and historic Small Scale Industries Minister M T B Nagaraj has been lost by Congress leader Sharath Kumar Bachegowda with a margin of 5,075 votes. Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda has been defeated by Congress leader B.L.Devaraja by 20,151 votes. Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh lost to Congress leader K Shadakshari by 17,652 votes. Textile Minister Shankar Patil has been defeated by Congress leader Ningaraddi Nagappa Gaddi with a margin of 22,199 votes. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri lost to Congress' Bhimanna Naik by 8,712 votes. Agriculture Minister BC Patil has been defeated by Congress leader Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar with a margin of 860 votes. Industry Minister Murgesh Nirani has lost the 2023 Karnataka assembly poll against Congress leader JT Patil by 11,129 votes. Minister of Mines and Geology and Women and Child Development, Achar Halappa Basappa lost by Congress leader Bavaraj Rayareddi with 17,181 votes. Minister of Infrastructure Development V Somanna has been defeated by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah with a margin of 46,163 votes.

How BJP reacted to Karnataka verdict:

Basavaraj Bommai, the now-former chief minister of Karnataka, said the BJP could not make a mark in the state despite a lot of effort. "We've not been able to make the mark, despite a lot of efforts put in by everyone, including the PM and the workers. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels. We take this result in our stride. We will reorganise the party and come back in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa gracefully conceded defeat in the Karnataka election and said BJP will do all it can to assist Congress in governance. He said, "BJP should not be rejected as it gave development to the state and kept it as a focus. BJP will do all it can do to assist Congress Party in the governance."

He added, "The results will have no bearing on the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. We have lost the election and we'll introspect about the party's setback. We'll give all cooperation for the development of the state. I respectfully accept this verdict of the people of this state. I want to thank the voters of the Karnataka state."