Karnataka Polls: Over 3,600 Candidates Filled 5,102 Nominations; Scrutiny Of Papers Today

The filing of nomination papers for the Karnataka Assembly polls ended on Thursday. According to the officials of the Election Commission, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations after the filing of nomination papers began on April 13. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on Friday and the last day for the withdrawal of the candidature is April 24, the officials added.

Giving the details of the nominations filed, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka on Thursday stated that of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. "One nomination has been filed by an 'other gender' candidate," the statement read.

The highest nominations have been filed by candidates who identified themselves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, followed by the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). According to the officials, 707 nominations were filed by the candidates who identified themselves with the saffron party, Congress (651), JDS (455), and the rest by the other smaller parties and Independents. It is pertinent to mention that as per the rules, one candidate may file up to four nominations.

Over 1,900 nominations were filed on the last day

According to officials, on the last day for the filing of the papers, 1,934 nominations were filed by 1,691 candidates including several prominent faces.

In Hassan, JD(S) candidate HP Swaroop filed his papers on Thursday. BJP Shivamoga candidate Channabasappa filed his nominations in the presence of KS Eshwarappa, a senior leader and sitting MLA. On the other hand, Ashok Jayaram, a BJP candidate from Mandya, who was accompanied by Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, filed his papers.

But the surprising element was the filing of papers by Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh. Suresh filed his papers from the Kanakapura-- a seat from where his elder brother is the Congress candidate. According to the Congress functionaries, Suresh has filed his nomination as a “backup plan” in the event of the nomination of Shivakumar getting rejected.

Notably, the Karnataka polls which are seeing a multi-corned fight between BJP, Congress, and JD(S) are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will start on May 13.

(With inputs from PTI)