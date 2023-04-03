Karnataka Polls: Parliamentary Board Likely To Meet On April 8 To Decide BJP Candidates

The BJP Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 to finalise the list of BJP candidates for the May ten Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

He said the ruling party already has the survey report of each constituency but it has sought the opinion of each District Core Committee on shortlisted candidates.

"We will discuss the names recommended by the district committees during the State Core Committee meeting on Tuesday and then send it to the Central Parliamentary Board. The Parliamentary Board is likely to meet on April 8 where the names will be finalised after discussion," Bommai said.

The Parliamentary Board is the BJP's highest decision-making body. Karnataka BJP strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa is a member of the Board.

Bommai indicated that there is strong competition to get a BJP ticket to contest the polls. "At some places, there are three to four candidates willing to contest on the BJP ticket. This is an indication that we are a winning party," he said.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Opposition parties Congress and JD(S) have already released their first list of candidates for the election. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a new entrant to the state, has also put out its candidates' list.