Karnataka Polls: Pralhad Joshi Meets Jagadish Shettar; Pacifies Him Ahead Of BJP 3rd List

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi met the disgruntled leader Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubbali on April 15. Shettar has shown his displeasure to the party for being denied a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat and he had also given an ultimatum to the party leadership until noon today (April 15) to take a decision on his demand. Shettar’s supporters also gathered at his residence in large numbers demanding a ticket for him in the May 10 assembly elections.

A close friend of the 67-year-old Shettar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi met him at his residence as the former’s supporters rallied in support of their leader. Notably, Pralhad Joshi on April 14 stated the matter is of consideration and it will be resolved ‘smoothly’.

Will BJP give in to Jagadish Shettar’s demand?

“Ticket for Jagadish Shettar is under the consideration of the party's national leadership. We have expressed our opinion very clearly that the ticket should be given to Jagadish Shettar. Shettar and I had met the national president and held discussions. Everything will be resolved smoothly," Pralhad Joshi, who also hails from Karnataka, told reporters on April 14. Shettar, after making his resentment public post the party’s call to make way for others, also met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. BJP is yet to announce the candidate for the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.

As BJP is all set to announce the final list of 12 candidates on April 15, Shettar said, “I will call for a discussion with my office bearers, well-wishers and citizens. We will discuss everything with them. After they express their opinions, I will decide the next course of action,” the BJP leader said revealing his next course of action if was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Karnataka polls, the Congress party launched "boycott Jagadish Shettar campaign" in Hubballi. "Roads laid on the instructions of Jagadish Shettar are dotted with potholes responsible for the deaths of many innocent people. Pothole leader Jagadish Shettar shouldn't be inducted into the Congress," said Karnataka's Congress unit. This development comes a day after Jagadish Shettar was denied a ticket from the saffron party and later called to Delhi by party leadership. He, however, hinted that he would stand in the elections from Hubballi any which way.