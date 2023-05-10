Karnataka Polls: Siddaramaiah Promises Voters To Revive Old Projects, Initiate New Ones

A day prior the Assembly elections in Karnataka, former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised the people of the poll-bound state that if his government is voted to power, then all the "neglected and old projects" would be once again revived in the state.

The campaign for the high-profile Karnataka assembly ended on May 8, and the polling process in the state has now started with the BJP, Congress, and JDS fielding their top guns to win the tough battle.

The ruling BJP scrapped some of our projects, and some have been neglected. If Congress is voted to power, we will initiate new projects and revive the old ones, said Siddaramaiah on Twitter.

"Some of the projects that we have implemented as per the manifesto have been stalled, and some have been neglected. Initiate new projects. We are committed to reviving neglected old projects," he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah promises to revive old projects and initiate new ones if voted to power

Karnataka Assembly elections

The voting process in Karnataka has started. This year, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to vote in the state's 58,545 polling places, where 2,615 candidates are contesting. To break the 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor in the state and win for a second consecutive term, the BJP and Congress have fielded some of their top brass in the major constituencies.

This time, the saffron party has taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidate list, whereas those leaders who were denied tickets moved to the JDS and Congress parties.

Image: PTI/ Representative