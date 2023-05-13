Karnataka Polls: Stalin Congratulates Rahul Gandhi, Raises 'Hindi Imposition' Issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin congratulated Congress and Rahul Gandhi for the spectacular win in Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 on Saturday. He took to Twitter to congratulate the grand old party and also took a jibe at BJP by listing out issues like disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the parliament. Stalin also claimed that misuse of agencies against political opponents, Hindi imposition and corruption were some of the major issues in Karnataka.

While tweeting in English and Tamil both M K Stalin stated, “Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while voting and they have upheld the #KannadigaPride by teaching a befitting lesson to BJP's vindictive politics. The landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India,”

Karnataka assembly elections counting underway

The Congress party has maintained a sizable advantage over the Bharatiya Janata Party with 130+ seats as the Karnataka Assembly election results are being counted. The Janata Dal (Secular) could only secure 20 seats in the state, while the saffron party is in the lead with nearly 60 seats.

The 224-member Karnataka legislature's magic number is 113. The outcomes of the Karnataka Assembly elections are anticipated to have a significant impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Kharge on Karnataka

"This is a victory of the people. The people made us win and they have defeated a corrupt government. But there is a lot that we have to do. We will fulfill the promises that we have to. I am happy that we contested the election with collective leadership," Kharge said while interacting with mediapersons. He said that the Congress party will adhere to the five commitments they made in their election manifesto. Kharge also expressed his gratitude to Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress and gave them credit for the victory.