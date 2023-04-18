Karnataka Polls: V Sunil Kumar From Karkala By BJP; All About The Minister’s Career

Karnataka Minister and BJP candidate V Sunil Kumar will nbe contesting from the Karkala Assembly constituency in the upcoming state Assembly polls that will take place on May 10. Kumar, who is Karkala MLA and is also a Minister for Energy, is contesting the elections for the fifth time.

V Sunil Kumar is currently serving as the Minister of Energy of Karnataka. He assumed office in August 2021. Kumar has represented the BJP as an MLA from the Karkala Assembly seat since 2004. It was just in 2008 when the BJP leader lost to a Congress candidate.

Kumar later contested the Udupi-Chikmaglur Lok Sabha by-election in 2012 following the vacancy regarding the selection of DV Sasananda Gowda as the Chief Minister of the state. However, he lost the polls. He was then elected as an MLA from the Karkala seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly polls. He was the reelected in 2018 state polls.

In November 2020, he was appointed as co-Incharge of the BJP in Kerala. Subsequently, in 2021 he was inducted as a Cabinet minister, under Basavaraj Bommai and was given the Energy ministry, with an additional Kannada and cultural development portfolio.

Timeline of V Sunil Kumar’s political career:

2004 - 2008: Became a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Karkala constituency.

2008: Kumar lost the seat to a Congress candidate.

2013: Got re-elected as MLA from Karkala constituency.

2021: Sworn in as the Minister of Kannada and Culture Government of Karnataka and Minister of Energy Government of Karnataka.