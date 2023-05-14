Karnataka Polls Verdict | 'Hope Congress Fulfills Promises': AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, accepted the people's mandate of choosing Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections and 'hoped' that the party will fulfill its promises. In a video message, the Hyderabad MP also acknowledged his party's failure to make a mark in Karnataka and vowed to make a comeback. "We did not get success with two of our Majlis candidates. I thank the people who voted for them (candidates) and we will work harder. Our determination will not be weakened," Owaisi said.

#WATCH | The results of the Karnataka elections have been announced. The people of Karnataka have voted for the Congress party and I hope they fulfil their promises. We will work harder and perform better: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pic.twitter.com/yvcmFLnL5z May 14, 2023

"The people of Karnataka made a decision (of choosing Congress). Now I hope that (the Congress party) will fulfill the promises made to the public," he added. Owaisi further said that AIMIM will continue to strengthen itself in other states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, UP and others. The AIMIM fielded two candidates-- Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad and Allahbaksh Bijapur-- from Hubballi-Dharwad East and Basavana Bagewadi constituencies. While Bijawad secured 5,600 votes, Bijapur got no more than 1,472 votes.

Congress registers thumping victory, Basavaraj Bommai resigns as CM

The Congress party emerged victorious by winning 135 seats out of 224 followed by the BJP (65) and JD(S) which won 19 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. After the results were announced on May 10, Basavaraj Bommai tendered his resignation as Karnataka CM to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped me during my Chief Ministership," Bommai tweeted.

A total of 5,31,33,054 people voted on May 10 out of which 11.71 lakh people were first-time voters. Moreover, as many as 2,615 candidates contested the state elections and a total of 58,282 polling stations were set up across the state. Karnataka also saw a record voter turn out at 73.19%.