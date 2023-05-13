Karnataka Polls: Why Is The Election Commission Recounting Votes In Jayanagar?

Congress leader DK Shivkumar arrived at the Jayanagar counting centre in Karnataka, amid massive ruckus over the re-counting of votes at the centre. The re-counting of the votes initiated after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate claimed a discrepancy in the votes counted and demanded to re-count the votes. According to the reports, Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was earlier declared winner from the Jayanagar constituency with a minor margin, which triggered a row. The BJP strongly opposed the result, while BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy demanded a re-counting of the votes.

Meanwhile, Shivkumar has made allegations on the BJP, saying, "They have influenced the officers and they are making the officers recount 5-6 times. This is how they are misusing the power. We have complained to the ECI."

According to the reports, the Election Commission ordered the recounting of postal ballots in the Jayanagar constituency, even as the Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy was leading the contest by 294 votes and was in close contest with BJP's CK Ramamurthy.

As per the ECI's last update, Reddy was leading by 294 votes as she secured 57,591 votes, while Ramamurthy was giving a tough fight with 57,297 votes. Due to the claims of discrepancy in the counting of the votes by BJP candidate Ramamurthy, the re-counting of postal ballots was ordered, said an Election Commission official.

It is being said that BJP's cadres deployed at the counting center came out claiming discrepancy in the counting of the votes and informed the candidate and other senior leaders outside counting center. Following this, the BJP candidate demanded a re-counting of votes.

Notably, till the last update, no postal votes were updated on the official website of the ECI. On the other hand, the Congress state president DK Shivakumar along with other party office bearers staged a protest against the EC outside the counting center, alleging that the electoral body is working on the behest of the BJP.

Pertinently, of the total 224-constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly, results have been declared on all the seats, except Jayanagar. The counting is underway for the assembly seat and result is to be declared in some time.