Karnataka Quota Row Continues Ahead Of Polls, Protesters Tear Down BJP Flags In Bagalkote

The quota row in Karnataka has escalated ahead of the assembly elections. A massive protest was held in the Bagalkote district over the implementation of the Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations in the state.

On Tuesday morning, demonstrators dismantled the BJP flags from public places as well as people's homes. Political leaders were also reportedly stopped from entering the hamlets of the protestors.

This comes days after BJP leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's residence was attacked over the reservation row. Notably, the Election Commission (EC) is going to announce the polls schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections at 11.30 AM, Wednesday.

What is the protest about?

The Basavaraj Bommai-led state government has decided to increase the Lingayat reservation (currently 5%) and the Vokkaliga community (currently 4%). Besides, the government has decided to scrap the 4% quota for ‘religious minorities'.

Moreover, this 4% will now be divided equally and added to the existing quota for the Vokkaligas and Lingayats increasing their quota to 6% and 7%, respectively. Notably, two new reservation categories-- 2C and 2D-- were created during the Belagavi Assembly Session last year. Moreover, religious minorities will be put under the 10% pool of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as CM in 2019 again after toppling the Congress-JDS government but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.