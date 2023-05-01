Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi Calls Out PM Modi For Inaction Against '40 Per Cent Corruption'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inaction against '40 per cent' corruption in Karnataka. While addressing a public rally at Turuvekere in the run-up to May 10 assembly polls, he also claimed that the present BJP government has 'looted' money instead of investing it in welfare schemes.

During his address, Rahul Gandhi asserted, "In a few days, there is an election in Karnataka and you have to elect the government. In the last election, you didn't elect BJP but they bought the MLAs by offering them money. The government's primary work is to allocate money to welfare schemes but the BJP has withdrawn the money (40 per cent) instead of investing. It's not like PM doesn't know about it, he knows everything."

"Here, the contractor's association wrote a letter to the PM and it's not hidden. What did PM Modi do even after knowing that 40 per cent corruption is taking place in Karnataka?" added Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | For the last 3 years, BJP has only done corruption here. People of Karnataka called BJP govt a 40% govt, which means they steal 40% commission from public. PM was also aware of this, but I would like to ask him why he didn't take any action on it: Congress leader Rahul… pic.twitter.com/uvM4PcwImI — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

He also went on to mention that PM Modi doesn't take names of prominent BJP leaders including Bommai and Yediyurappa during the campaigns. "He should understand that this election is not only about him but for every voter of the state," he added.

Rahul's retort to PM Modi's 'Congress abused me 91 times' remark

While levelling up the attack on PM Modi, he added, "The Prime Minister comes to Karnataka, but only talks about himself. Tell Modi ji, what have you done for Karnataka in the last 3 years and what will you do for education, health and youth in the state? This election is not about you, it is about the future of Karnataka. You say Congress abused you 91 times, but they never say what you did for Karnataka?"

PM Modi, during his two-day election visit to Karnataka, slammed the Congress party for promoting the culture of abusive politics. While addressing a public rally on Saturday at Humnabad in the Bidar district of Karnataka, PM Modi said, "Congress has started abusing me again. Every time Congress abuses me, it gets punished. Congress has abused me 91 times...Let Congress abuse me, I will keep on working for the people of Karnataka."

PM Modi's befitting reply to the Congress comes after the party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge likened him to a 'poisonous snake.' While campaigning for the Congress in Ron town of Karnataka's Gadag district on Thursday, Kharge said, "Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a venomous snake. If you say, no, it’s not poisonous, let’s lick it and find out, don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you die.”