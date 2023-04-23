Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi, Top Congress Cadre Attend Basava Jayanti Celebration In Bagalkote

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Karnataka's senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in the state's assembly BK Hariprasad on Sunday, April 23 attended the Basava Jayanti celebration in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders reached Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkot to celebrate the occasion ahead of their election campaign in the state for the assembly polls scheduled for next month.

Earlier on Sunday, the former Congress national president arrived in Hubballi, Karnataka to participate in the celebration. His visit is also seen as an effort by the party to boost its Lingayat outreach ahead of assembly polls. He is likely to address various election rallies and will hold roadshows in the poll-bound state.

Rahul Gandhi likely to hold roadshow in Karnataka

Gandhi reached the Kudalasangama field in Bagalkot and went to the Kudalasangama Temple and Basavanna's Unity Hall. There he participated in the Basava Jayanti programme at Basava Mantapa in Kudalasangama followed by prasad consumption.

The former Wayanad MP is also scheduled to visit Vijaypur, where he will hold roadshows and address rallies.

The votes for the 224-seats of Karnataka Assembly will take place in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the results will be declared on May 13.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka LoP and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah attend the Basava Jayanti celebration at Basava Mantapa Centre, Bagalkote pic.twitter.com/1RHpqm4WTg — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

What is Basava Jayanti?

Basava Jayanti is a Hindu festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, who is widely regarded as the founder of the Lingayat religion. He was a renowned 12th-century philosopher, poet, social reformer, and is known for his teachings on social equality, human rights, and the rejection of the caste system.

Since Basavanna had a strong influence in the states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, therefore the festival is primarily celebrated in these states. One can witness various rituals being performed during the celebration, including the reading of Basavanna's vachanas (poems), processions, and special prayers.