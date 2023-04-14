Last Updated:

Karnataka: SDPI Complains To EC Against Congress Mangaluru Candidate

The SDPI has complained to the EC alleging that Mangaluru MLA and Congress candidate UT Khader is campaigning in mosques and madrasas, violating the model code of conduct.

Press Trust Of India
Pictures of Khader speaking in madrasas and mosques in Ullal have appeared on social media, the complaint said.

"This is a violation of the model code of conduct. Campaigning in religious places is not right. The commission should immediately take action against the candidate," said the SDPI in a complaint registered online.

Officials of the Election Commission visited the mosques and madrasas and conducted spot inspection based on the complaint. The commission has assured that action will be taken if there is video footage to the effect, SDPI sources said.

SDPI leader Riyaz Farangipete is the party’s candidate for Mangaluru constituency. 

