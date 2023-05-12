Karnataka: Shivakumar Insists Congress Will Get Majority Even As JDS 'decides On Alliance'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar while speaking exclusively to the Republic expressed his confidence that Congress will get a majority mandate in Karnataka. He stated that people of Karnataka are very wise and they do not want a fractured mandate in the state.

"People of Karnataka are very wise; they don't want any fractured mandate. They want a national government and national government is the only alternative. The double engine has completely failed. It is the most corrupt government in this country. You all know that we’ve fought, we have not spared them, we have convinced the people that a government for governance, for development, Karnataka Congress party has to be in power. People are confident in us, whatever we have assured them we will deliver. And in no point of time there’ll be a fractured mandate."

Upon being asked about the number of seats BJP has claimed to win, Shivakumar said, “I can wish them all the best but my numbers are 141, let them dream; But we are dedicated to our dream.”

JD(S) decides on alliance partner?

The Janata Dal (Secular) has made a significant declaration that it has already chosen its alliance partner, just one day before the results of the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. JD(S) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed stated that the party has already decided with whom it will align to form the government in the southern state if the results on May 13 show a fractured mandate and no single party is able to form the government on its own. He declined to specify who the alliance partner was, adding that the party will reveal it to the public when the time comes.

"We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes. There are certain programmes which we really want to implement for the betterment of Karnataka and Kannadigas: water issues, agrarian crisis, farmers, children, girl education, and health, these are some of the primary requirements. We know who is more capable of doing it and we will go with them," the JD(S) leader said.

Ahmed also stated that both the parties i.e. Congress and BJP have contacted the JD(S).