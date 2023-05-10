Karnataka: Shivakumar Targets BJP, Performs 'Aarti' Of Cooking Gas Cylinder On Voting Day

Congress has left no stone unturned during the campaigning trail as well as on the voting day to woo voters of Karnataka. Congress heavyweight DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, took a jibe at the BJP over the issues of price hikes and inflation.

In a video posted on Twitter from the official handle of the Congress party, Shivakumar is seen performing a ritual in front of an LPG gas cylinder in a bid to target the ruling BJP for the increasing price of cooking gas across the state. Along with the video, the caption reads, "Kannadigas! Before you go to cast your vote, don't forget to perform this ritual. Watch the video."

Watch the video 📷 pic.twitter.com/Vl9XM7rPSm — Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2023

Karnataka becomes turf of Cong-BJP war

Since the announcement of the schedule of the Karnataka assembly elections on March 29, the state has undergone high-voltage campaigning by all the political parties and several raging controversies came to the fore, including the Bajrang Dal row.

While the Congress has targeted the BJP over '40 per cent' of corruption in Karnataka, the BJP has taken on the decade-old party for its poll promise to ban the Bajrang Dal. The saffron party has also targeted the Congress for corruption during the Siddaramaiah regime (2013-18), poor governance and an anti-people approach in Karnataka.

However, over 5 crore voters will decide the fate of candidates contesting in 224 assembly constituencies. To cross the halfway mark, a political party must have over 113 seats in the Karnataka assembly, According to the election commission, the voting will continue on Wednesday from 7 am to 6 pm with the counting of votes and declaration of result on May 13.