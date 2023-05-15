Karnataka Villagers Refusing To Pay Bills After Congress' Free Electricity Promise: BJP

The Congress party, in its manifesto released ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, promised 200 units of free electricity to every household. Some people have now found a loophole in the promise and are now allegedly refusing to pay their bills. According to a video shared by BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, villagers in Chitradurga refused to pay the electricity bills citing the promise. Malviya claimed that the villagers told the bill collector to collect the money from the Congress party since they promised to provide free electricity as soon as they come to power.

Villagers in Chitradurga refuse to pay electricity bill. Exhort others also not to pay! They tell the bill collector that Congress had promised them free electricity, as soon as they came to power… Go take it from them (Congress), they say…



If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon,… pic.twitter.com/FNgGtwdPHM May 15, 2023

Malviya also claimed villagers warned Congress about the 'chaos' that might ensue if the party does not choose a new Chief Minister soon. Free electricity to the people was one of the five guarantees that the Congress party mentioned in its manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections.

Reacting to Malviya's tweet, Congress' National Coordinator Sumit Dubey called on the Karnataka DGP and asked him to take it down from Twitter. "If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon, "there will be 'CHAOS' all around"… said by Amit Malviya.. This is simply 'INSTIGATING' the people from his social media handle (sic)," Dubey tweeted.

If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon, "there will be 'CHAOS' all around"… said by Amit Malviya..



This is simply 'INSTIGATING' the people from his social media handle. Kindly take a note @DgpKarnataka and ask him to put the tweet down. — Dr Sumit Dubey (@drsumitdubey) May 15, 2023

Five guarantees by Congress in Karnataka

The Congress party led by Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar gave five guarantees including free ration, free public transport rides and financial assistance to the unemployed. Here are the five guarantees which Rahul Gandhi promised to implement right after forming the government.

1. Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households

2. Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family

3. Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family

4. Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders

5. Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses