Last Updated:

Karnataka Villagers Refusing To Pay Bills After Congress' Free Electricity Promise: BJP

Congress party had promised 200 units of free electricity to every household in Karnataka while releasing its poll manifesto ahead of the assembly elections.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Chitradurga

Congress gave five guarantees including free ration, free public transport rides and financial assistance to the unemployed. (Image: PTI)


The Congress party, in its manifesto released ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, promised 200 units of free electricity to every household. Some people have now found a loophole in the promise and are now allegedly refusing to pay their bills. According to a video shared by BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya, villagers in Chitradurga refused to pay the electricity bills citing the promise. Malviya claimed that the villagers told the bill collector to collect the money from the Congress party since they promised to provide free electricity as soon as they come to power.

Malviya also claimed villagers warned Congress about the 'chaos' that might ensue if the party does not choose a new Chief Minister soon. Free electricity to the people was one of the five guarantees that the Congress party mentioned in its manifesto ahead of the Karnataka elections. 

READ | Congress to soon choose Karnataka CM; observers to submit report to party chief Kharge

Reacting to Malviya's tweet, Congress' National Coordinator Sumit Dubey called on the Karnataka DGP and asked him to take it down from Twitter. "If Congress doesn’t give a CM soon, "there will be 'CHAOS' all around"… said by Amit Malviya.. This is simply 'INSTIGATING' the people from his social media handle (sic)," Dubey tweeted. 

READ | Karnataka: Power play for CM post shifts to Delhi, all eyes on Congress top brass

Five guarantees by Congress in Karnataka

The Congress party led by Kanakapura MLA DK Shivakumar gave five guarantees including free ration, free public transport rides and financial assistance to the unemployed. Here are the five guarantees which Rahul Gandhi promised to implement right after forming the government. 

READ | Outgoing CM Bommai meets RSS leaders, discusses Karnataka poll debacle

1. Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households

READ | Cong, Oppn parties under same 'delusion' about 2024 after Karnataka win as they were after 2018 state polls: Naqvi

2. Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every women head of the family

3. Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family 

4. Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders

5. Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

First Published:
COMMENT