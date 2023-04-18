Karnataka’s Controversial Edu Min BC Nagesh Fielded From Tiptur Seats; Know All About Him

BC Nagesh, senior BJP leader and Karnataka Education Minister, will be contesting from the Tiptur constituency for the upcoming state Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10. The 62-year-old minister, who has a strong association with the RSS, has often found himself in the centre of controversies sometimes due to statements like “Kasab remark” and sometimes due to his opinion on controversial subjects like the “Hijab row”.

Nagesh last year stirred a massive controversy after he stressed the fact that Karnataka High Court’s order will remain valid in the Hijab row, following the Supreme Court’s split verdict. Nagesh emphasised on the fact that Muslim girls will not be allowed to wear hijab inside the premises of government schools and colleges in Karnataka.

Nagesh in 2022 also received backlash for his controversial statement regarding the revision of school textbooks. Responding to the claims of Opposition over the ‘saffronisation of textbooks, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh claimed that the state government was trying to teach students the “real” history.

Nagesh and his political career

During his school days, BC Nagesh was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student arm of the BJP. Reportedly, he was also involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He then joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1984.

Years later Nagesh joined the BJP, he contested the state Assembly elections from the Tiptur constituency in 2008 and won. He the contested the polls in 2018 and registered a win for the saffron party. Following his victory from the seat, the party in 2021 selected him for the post of Karnataka Education Minister.