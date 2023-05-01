Kharge Calls Out Citizens To Vote For Congres, 'K'taka Will Be Jeopardised If BJP Comes'

All India Congress Committee chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed to the citizens to unite and vote for the Congress party in the upcoming May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. While addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Soraba, he highlighted that future generations of the state will be 'jeopardised' if BJP comes to power.

While highlighting the importance of unity during elections, Kharge said, "This election is an important one and we all need to vote unitedly for the Congress party. The party should win with an absolute majority in the state. If we don't unite and vote for the Congress, the next generation would be jeopardised."

Taking a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he mentioned, "We need to remember Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru who contributed immensely to the making of democracy in India. But some people did nothing but claim to be a great nationalist."

Kharge accuses BJP of peddling lies to seek votes

While accusing the BJP of peddling lies in a bid to seek votes, Kharge went on to target the saffron camp for sowing poison seed between sections of society. "The supreme goal of the Congress party is that the people of this country should live happily and peacefully. But BJP is sowing poison seeds between religions, bringing quarrels between castes and inciting rebellion. The achievement of this BJP government is excessive corruption, misrule, change of text and distortion of history," Kharge said.

Kharge counted the 'lies' made by the BJP government in Karnataka and claimed that the saffron party leaders add additional two lanes t the existing double road and claim it as their project. "They (BJP) paint old railway engine and claim it as a new train service between Mysuru to Varanasi," Kharge added.

Kharge levelled up critical allegations against the saffron party in a run to the assembly polls. According to the election commission, the people of Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. This time, over 5 crore voters will exercise their franchise to elect candidates contesting on 224 assembly constituencies.

