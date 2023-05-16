Last Updated:

Kharge Deep In Document, Siddaramaiah Stays Stoic: Pictures From Key Congress Meets Inside

Shivakumar along with Siddaramaiah are frontrunners for CM post after Congress staged a stunning victory in the Karnataka polls winning 135 out of 224 seats.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Kamal Joshi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Image: PTI


Two contrasting pictures appeared as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi as uncertainty looms over the CM post. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are frontrunners for the top post after the party staged a stunning victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls by winning 135 out of 224 seats. Both the leaders have staked a claim to the chief minister's post and are indulging in hectic lobbying. 

Siddaramaiah appeared to be sitting stoic during his meeting with Kharge. The picture shows the Congress president taking a look at a few papers. It is unclear what the document is about.

 

In contrast, DK Shivakumar appeared to a be in vibrant mood. He also presented Kharge with a flower bouquet. The two held talks for over 30 minutes.

According to ANI sources, no final decision has been taken by the Congress party on the Chief Minister's post. "Congress President has met all the stakeholders. Now the final decision will be taken by him in consultation with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The announcement can be delayed until tomorrow and announcement can be made in Bengaluru itself,"  sources added.

The newly-elected MLAs in Karnataka have already passed a one-line resolution authorising party chief Kharge to appoint the legislature party leader, who will be the new chief minister.

Earlier, Kharge had appointed three central observers for the meeting of the Congress legislature party in Bengaluru. The central observers have already submitted their report to the Congress chief and discussed the same. 

The observers met all Congress MLAs separately and sought their views on who would be their choice of chief minister. They also held a secret ballot which was compiled and the results were conveyed to the party chief. Kharge also held discussions with Rahul Gandhi, who drove down to his residence.  

First Published:
