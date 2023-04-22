Kharge Takes A Dig At BJP, Says 'exodus Indicates Dissatisfaction Among Its Leaders'

Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge has taken a dig at the Karnataka BJP by saying that exodus from the Bharatiya Janata Party to other parties is going on in the state, which shows that there is dissatisfaction inside the party and among its leaders. Kharge, when asked whether the Congress party is united in poll-bound Karnataka, said that dissidents were being seen in the BJP after the announcement of the tickets, not the Congress.

The Congress chief on Saturday denied rumours of any split in the Karnataka Congress unit amid speculations of the party being divided over the ticket distribution and choice of candidates for the upcoming state's assembly elections. The polls for the 224-seats of Karnataka Assembly are slated to happen on May 10, in a single phase and results will be declared on May 13.

Meanwhile, Kharge, while talking to news agency ANI, said, "Have you seen any dissidents after announcing the tickets, like in the BJP? In BJP, an exodus to other parties is going on. It means that the greater dissatisfaction is in the BJP, not the Congress."

Hitting out at the BJP-led government in the state, he said that the people of Karnataka are fed up with the BJP government, as the current government only encouraged and supported corruption in the state, during its five-years rule.

"People are fed up because in these five-years, whatever the BJP government did, more or less they encouraged corruption. They were taking 40 percent commission openly, which was proved by the contractors themselves. I think that this is enough, they need not get defence from others. So, corruption, lack of infrastructure and division among caste and reserved categories, they are doing mischief. But, people are united, they want the Congress to come to power," he added.

Kharge also responded to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the Congress sanctioned a 4 percent quota to the Muslims illegally in Karnataka. He said, "This 4 percent quota was given a long back. When the Supreme Court did not strike it down, why are you people doing this yourself?"

Referring to the BJP, he added, "You (BJP) are snatching away whatever the government gave to the poor and the minorities and are creating divisions just for votes."

The biggest political battle ground of Karnataka is all set to see various political parties including the BJP, the Congress and the JD(S) wrestling with each other to clinch the victory and gain the required majority in the state's assembly. With these three major political parties in the frame, the state assembly election is likely to witness a three-corner contest.