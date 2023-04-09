Kharge To Be Congress CM Face In Karnataka? This Is What DK Shivakumar Has To Say

Amid the speculations on who could be Congress' Chief Ministerial face for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, party state chief DK Shivakumar has made a huge statement saying that he is ready to work under Mallikarjun Kharge, if the latter becomes the CM of the state following the elections. Shivakumar called Kharge an "asset" to the state whose service has given strength to the Grand Old Party in the southern state.

"Mallikarjun Kharge is my leader and he is my AICC president. I love to work under him. He is an asset to our state and the country. I am committed to the decision taken by the party,” the KPCC chief said in a press conference on Saturday, PTI reported. He was responding to a query on his remark that he would walk out from the CM race if Congress president Kharge wants to be the Chief Minister.

DK Shivakumar makes huge statement ahead of polls

Stating that Kharge is 20 years senior to him, Shivakumar said, "For his seniority and sacrifice…he had resigned in the midnight from the post of floor leader of the house. We know this. Today, a block president has now become AICC president. This cannot be possible in any other party except Congress... In this background, whatever he wishes, I am committed to that."

Notably, the KPCC chief's statement on the CM race holds significance as right now Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are the two main candidates for the Chief Ministerial position if the Grand Old Party wins the assembly elections which were scheduled to take place on May 10.

Shivakumar, a longtime Congress leader and former Minister, is known for his close ties with the party's high command and his ability to mobilise support among the party workers. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister and experienced politician, is credited with several key policy initiatives during his term. Though, recently, the ex-CM downplayed faceoff with the KPCC chief, saying that he has a "cordial" relationship with the latter, there are reports of a rift between the two leaders and their respective supporters.

(With inputs from PTI)