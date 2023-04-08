Janata Dal (Secular) leader Tanveer Ahmad on Saturday defended his party's demand pf seeking a temporary ban by the Election Commission of India on the screening of movies featuring Kichcha Sudeep, following the actor's decision to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Ahmad said that no person with a particular political affiliation should be seen on any audio-visual medium or the big screen till the election and called the Kannada actor a "politician".

"This is the reason why have requested the Election Commission to stop Sudeep from appearing in advertisements and his films from releasing in theatres or OTT platforms. His movies should be stopped from screening across platforms till the election is over," Tanveer Ahmad told ANI on Friday.

"Sudeep said he will do whatever the Chief Minister says. He also made it clear that he adheres to a certain political ideology. He is a politician. So his movies should be stopped from screening," the JD(S) leader said. He further claimed that movies of other film stars with a political background have also been stopped in the past during the election season.

Kichcha Sudeep to campiagn for BJP

On Wednesday, popular Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extended his support to the saffron party for the Karnataka elections which are scheduled to take place on May 10. Sudeep said that he would only campaign for “his friends” in the BJP as opposed to joining the party and would also not contest the election.

"I had no need to come here, and I am not here for any platform or money. I have here only for a person. I have high regard for Mama (Bommai). That’s why I am announcing my full support to Bommai sir," the actor said on Wednesday while addressing a press brief.

Responding to Sudeep's support for BJP, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP."

(With inputs from ANI)