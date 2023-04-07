Kichcha Sudeep Supporting BJP Spooks JD(S), Party Seeks Ban On Films, Ads Of Actor

After Kichcha Sudeep, the actor, extended support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) has written a letter to the Election Commission calling for a ban on the screening of the actors films, shows and advertisements until the elections are over. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10. "We appeal to the EC that movies, advertisements and posters having images of Sudeep should be removed immediately until the elections are over as he has expressed his desire to campaign for the BJP and he may influence the voters through other medium," the JD(S) has said in its letter to the EC.

Tanveer Ahmed of JDS said, “Mr. Sudeep, does a press conference along with Karnataka CM. He is going to do whatever honourable CM says, he adheres to a political party, so he is a politician. So, according to the rule and law of the land any person who has political affiliation cannot really be seen on a public platform, and that’s the reason we have requested to the Election Commission to look into the matter of Sudeep’s movies, OTT platforms, advertisements or any form where he’s shown across.

Earlier, a Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal had written to the election authority seeking a similar ban. In his letter to the Election Commission, Sripal had said the public maybe influenced by films and advertisements featuring Kichcha Sudeep. The lawyer said Sudeep has declared his support for the BJP and will continue to serve as the party's star campaigner, and because they have the potential to influence the general public while the Model Conduct of Conduct is in force.

"I urge the EC to prohibit the broadcasting of his movies and advertisements on television until May 13." The appeal to the Election Commission to ban Kichcha Sudeep's content came after the actor announced his support to the BJP because he had known Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his childhood and Bommai had helped him during difficult times in his life. Sudeep said he will campaign for the BJP but will not join the party or contest polls in the upcoming assembly elections.

Kichcha Sudeep, also known as Sudeep Sanjeev, announced on Wednesday, April 5, that he will back Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, bringing "star power" to the BJP's campaign. Sudeep's support for him, according to the CM, entails that the actor would campaign for the party. The chief minister of Karnataka stated that the BJP will gain a lot of support from the Kannada superstar's campaign. "Famous superstar Kichcha Sudeep will campaign for us, and we're working on a blueprint for his campaign right away. He is a huge celebrity with enormous appeal, and I firmly believe that his campaigning will greatly strengthen the BJP " said Bommai.

"I give my support to respected Bommai sir," says Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/8Uzodzm28g — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Actor-politician Prakash Raj expressed shock and hurt at Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep's support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Prakash Raj, who has frequently clashed with the saffron party, responded to the incident by saying, "I am shocked and hurt by Kichcha Sudeep's statement."

"I am shocked and hurt by Kichha Suddep's statement," says actor Prakash Raj on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP for the upcoming #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023



(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/8olSSfwcJ8 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Prakash Raj had also stated that Sudeep is a "far more sensible citizen to fall prey" to the BJP and termed the news of Kichcha Sudeep joining BJP as “fake news” earlier.