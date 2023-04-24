K'taka Cong MLA Physically Assaults Man, BJP Claims 'youth Beaten For Sharing Grievances'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress for 'goondaism' by sharing a purported video on social media platforms. The Karnataka BJP unit alleged that a Congress MLA from Babaleshwar assembly constituency, MB Patil physically assaulted a man as he came to share his grievances.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka BJP shared the video and wrote, "Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress. Arrogant Karnataka Congress MLA MB Patil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers."

According to sources, a man from the Congress MLA MB Patil's Babaleshwar constituency came to share his grievances. During the visit, he asked tough questions to the MLA and asked him about the development work and projects done by him for the constituency. During the interaction, an argument broke out between the both, leading to Patil slapping the man.

Patil is said to be campaigning for the upcoming May 10 assembly polls when the incident took place. According to the video, he slapped the man in front of a public gathering, which was part of his election campaign. He claimed that the youth had used an unparliamentary word on stage.