Kumaraswamy Speaks To Republic Ahead Of K'taka Polls, Says JD(S) Will Restore Muslim Quota

Ahead of the Karnataka polls, HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister of the state and Janata Dal (United) leader said that he would restore the four percent reservation for the Muslims following the decision by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government to scrap the quota concerned.

Speaking exclusively to Republic days before the Karnataka polls, HD Kumaraswamy or popularly known as "Kumaranna", termed the BJP government's decision to scrap the 4 percent reservation to the Muslim community "illegal".

"We have clearly told that the removal of 4% reservation to minorities is illegally done, without applying proper mind," he said.

The JD(S) leader further stated that he will bring back the reservation given to the Muslim community. "It is not a difficult issue for me to sustain the 4% reservation to the downtrodden section of the Muslim community," he said.

When asked whether he would be a kingmaker or the king in the Karnataka elections, Kumaranna said, "Karnataka citizens have already decided to bless me, to give full strength to our party, to govern the state on our own. This is my ground reality, what I have worked for four and half months, every day I am working for 18 hours. People want to give full strength to JDS this time."

JD(S) promises to restore 4% reservation for Muslims in manifesto

Earlier in April, the JD(S) released its manifesto-- “Janata Pranalike” for the Karnataka assembly elections promising to restore the quota for Muslims. Notably, just ahead of the announcement of polls in the southern state, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government decided to abolish the four percent reservation for Muslims under the 2-B category. The four percent was later split into two equal and distributed among the two dominant communities of the state – Vokkaligas in the 2-C category and Lingayats in the 2-D category.

However, recently, Bommai announced that the state government would not implement its decision to scrap the Muslim quota in the 2B category of the 'Other Backward Castes' till the hearing in the Supreme Court is completed.