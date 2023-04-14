Back-to-back political developments are being witnessed in Karnataka ahead of assembly elections as former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLC Laxman Savadi was seen leaving for Bengaluru after announcing his resignation from BJP. This came in connection with Savadi being miffed after the saffron party denied him a ticket to contest in the upcoming May 10 Assembly elections

Republic accessed the exclusive video of the former BJP MLC at Sambra airport in Belagavi from where he was leaving for Bengaluru on Friday morning. He was seen with the Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi. Sources have revealed that Savadi is traveling on a special flight that has been booked under Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

According to the sources, Laxman Savadi is likely to join Congress after he tendered his resignation to the BJP and from the post of MLC. After his arrival in Bengaluru, Savadi will give his resignation to the Speaker and join Congress later in the day.

'I am a self-respecting politician': Laxman Savadi

Notably, Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani. He lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). As the ruling party on April 11 announced the first list of its candidate, Savadi's name was missing from the list.

''I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,'' Savadi said in a press conference. He further added that he is not someone who goes around with a begging bowl. "I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," he said, adding that he will take a strong decision on Thursday evening and will start working from Friday.

The assembly elections for 224 seats in Karnataka are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

It is pertinenet to metion that the first list of the BJP comprised the names of 189 candidates. The Karnataka Assembly is composed of 224 members. In the BJP list for Karnataka elections, there are 30 OBC candidates, 30 from Scheduled Castes, and 16 from Scheduled Tribes, according to BJP leader Arun Singh. Of the 189 candidates fielded, 52 are new faces, of which eight are women. The Chief Minister of Karnataka will be contesting the polls from his traditional Shiggaon seat.

A day later, the saffron party announced the second list of 23 candidates for the polls. With the release of the second list, the BJP has now named a total of 212 candidates for the crucial Assembly elections. The party is yet to announce 12 more names for the 224-member Assembly. Notably, the name of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is missing from the second list despite him being insistent about fighting the elections.