Laxman Savadi Will Get Reality Check: BJP's Arun Singh Takes A Jibe At Karnataka's Ex-DyCM

Hours after former Deputy CM of Karnataka and ex-BJP Leader Laxman Savadi reports to join Congress, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh took a jibe at the defector leader.

"Congress has fielded three CM faces. He (Savadi) is aiming to be CM. The BJP made him deputy CM, and now he wants to be CM. But he will get to know where he stands. He will be ousted. Rahul Gandhi will not even meet him for 10 years," said BJP leader Arun Singh.

"Siddaramaiah says he wants to be the CM. Shivkumar says he wants to work under Kharge. They are fighting. See what is happening in Rajasthan. See what is happening in Chhattisgarh. Congress is busy with infighting. They are visionless. Nobody is trustworthy," said Singh.

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress on Friday, April 14, after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a ticket being denied in the upcoming assembly polls in the southern state on May 10.

Following a meeting with senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence, defector BJP MLA Laxman Savadi announced to contest the Athani constituency.

Leader of opposition, Siddaramaiah, confirmed the reports of Savadi joining Congress and said, "Savadi is joining the Congress; BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. His only condition is that he be treated properly. Hundred percent Athani ticket will be given to Savadi."