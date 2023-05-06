'Lost My Grandfather To Terrorism, I Know More About It Than PM Modi': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on the issue of terrorism on Saturday, May 6 and said that he knows more about the effects of terrorism than the Prime Minister as he lost his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi because of it.

While addressing a public rally in Chikkodi, Belagavi, he said, "PM Modi speaks of terrorism, my grandmother and father were killed by the terrorists. I know more about the effects of terrorism than PM Modi."

He added, "As he couldn't say anything about the 40% commission of the BJP Govt, he speaks of terrorism here."

PM Modi slams Congress for opposing 'The Kerala Story'

On Friday, PM Modi while addressing in Ballari ahead of the Karnataka polls said that the movie 'The Kerala Story' exposes terror elements and accused Congress of opposing the film that unravels the terror truth.

The Prime Minister said that The Kerala Story is based on terror conspiracy. "It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank."

He added, "I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed."

Kerala Congress called for ban on movie ‘The Kerala Story’

The PM's statements came after the Kerala Congress called for a ban on the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ and claimed that it would create communal divisions in society.

Earlier, Kerala Congress leader MM Hassan said, "The movie ‘The Kerala Story’ is produced as part of a Sangh Parivar propaganda. Its impression is to create communal divisions in society. This movie will destroy the secular image of Kerala in the world. So we call for a ban on ‘The Kerala Story’. The producer and the director are claiming that it is their creative freedom and justifying this. But it doesn’t mean that in that name they will spread lies and communalise society.”

About 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and is showcased as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala, and were then converted and deployed to terror organisations.