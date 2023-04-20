Mahesh Thenginkai Will Win With Thumping Majority: BJP Lingayat Leader Exudes Confidence

Arvind Bellad, BJP's Lingayat face from Hubbali Dharwad West, said the seat is a stronghold of the BJP. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Bellad also spoke about the Hubbali Dharwad Central seat where Jagadish Shettar, the former Karnataka CM who recently switched from the BJP to Congress, is the candidate. For BJP, Mahesh Thenginkai is contesting the seat. "Hubbali-Dharwad is a strong fort of BJP. Workers decide who has to win. Mahesh Thenginkai is a senior leader of the party, he will win with a thumping majority," Bellad told Republic.

Speaking on Jagadish Shettar's exit the BJP leader said, "This will not matter and he will lose by a huge margin. Jagadish Shettar became a minister and Chief Minister, and his brother was MLC twice. Also, Jagadish Shettar enjoyed all the posts in the party. He is not able to digest Basavaraj Bommai being the Chief Minister."

BJP leader slams Congress

Bellad also commented on the remarks made by the Congress calling BJP anti-Lingayat and said Congress has been trying to divide Lingayats. Taking a dig at the grand old party, he said, "It's very funny that Congress calls us anti-Lingayat. They portrayed Veerendra Patil as Chief Minister made him CM for nine months and then removed him. Congress is trying to divide Lingayats and it's the biggest joke that they want to deliver justice for the Lingayats."

BS Yediyurappa calls meeting of Lingayat leaders

Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and a major face of BJP, called a meeting of several MLAs belonging to the Lingayat community to deliberate on an action plan as the state assembly elections are nearing. The meeting took place after two senior leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi left the BJP as they were denied tickets by the party and joined Congress.

Mahesh Thenginkai said the party still has the support of Lingayats and some leaders exiting won't make a difference.

He said, "Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are with us, there is no problem if one or two people leave. The whole community is united. We do not have caste politics and all communities have to vote together for the government to be formed." He added, "The entire Lingayat Samaj is associated with the BJP and the meeting is a part of politics."