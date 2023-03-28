Mayawati Decides To Go It Alone In Karnataka Assembly Elections, Candidate List Soon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday, March 27 announced that BSP will contest the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on its own. In a series of tweets, party chief Mayawati said, "BSP will contest elections alone on its own strength in Karnataka assembly elections to be held soon. Names of 60 per cent of candidates were finalised in an important meeting held in Delhi today.”

“The list of selected BSP candidates will be released locally soon. Along with this, the state unit has been given strict instructions that in the remaining assembly seats, most of the party’s dedicated and hardworking workers should be promoted and fielded in the election,” BSP supremo Mayawati added.

1. कर्नाटक राज्य में विधानसभा के लिए शीघ्र ही होनेे वाले आमचुनाव में बीएसपी अकेले ही अपने बलबूते पर चुनाव लड़ेगी, जिसकी तैयारी के सम्बंध में राज्य के वरिष्ठ व जिम्मेदार लोगों के साथ दिल्ली में आज हुई अहम बैठक में लगभग 60 प्रतिशत उम्मीदवारों के नामों को अन्तिम रूप दे दिया गया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2023

2. इन चयनित बीएसपी उम्मीदवारों की सूची शीघ्र ही वहाँ स्थानीय स्तर पर जारी की जाएगी। साथ ही, प्रदेश यूनिट को सख़्त हिदायत दी गई है कि बाकी बची विधानसभा सीटों पर भी ज्यादातर पार्टी के समर्पित व कर्मठ कार्यकर्ताओं को ही आगे बढ़ाएं व चुनाव मैदान में उतारें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 27, 2023

Reacting to BSP supremo Mayawati’s decision to contest the Karnataka assembly elections alone, Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government’s Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad said, “Everyone has the right to contest elections, be it BSP or any other political party. It is her decision but I can say that today the country has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Danish Azad further said, “The countrymen have full faith in the work done by Prime Minister Modi for the progress of the country, to increase its respect, no matter how hard the opposition parties try, but Modi rules in the hearts of people. I have full faith that BJP’s victory is certain."

In 2018, BSP had contested the assembly elections in Karnataka in alliance with the JD (S). Mayawati had played a pivotal role in the Janata Dal (S) and Congress’ post-poll alliance as well as the formation of the coalition government.

On Saturday, the Congress party announced the first list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections. The names of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar are part of the first list of 124 candidates. Siddaramaiah will contest from the Varuna constituency while DK Shivakumar will be the candidate from Kanakapura.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the poll schedule for the Karnataka assembly elections, due by May, in the next few days.