MP Tejasvi Surya Gives Fiery Retort To Congress Over 'Hindu Gods' Complaint Against BJP

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya on Thursday slammed Indian National Congress after it filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the saffron party, alleging the use of Hindu Gods during the poll campaign.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Surya said, "The people of the state irrespective of political affiliations are very angry with the Congress for this kind of politics."

He also reacted to the grand old party's allegation of corruption by the BJP. "What is this allegation of corruption they are making? Who is making it? The sitting president of the Congress party in Karnataka is out on bail. He is facing corruption charges. Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are facing serious corruption charges. The Congress party has no moral authority left to speak against corruption," he said.

The Bengaluru South MP added, "When Siddaramaiah was the CM of Karnataka. He deliberately destroyed Lokayukta. In its place, he brought ACB which was declared unconstitutional by the High Court. We are Challenging the Congress for eight months that if they have a shred of evidence against the BJP then please go to the courts."

Congress files complaint against BJP for invoking Hindu Gods on campaign trail

The Congress on Thursday wrote to Election Commission requesting to initiate action on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "using names of Hindu god and goddess during his election rallies/speeches in Karnataka preciously on 03/05/2023 only for the purpose of soliciting votes in name of religion/god/goddess."

"We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the campaign of the BJP, the way PM Modi is using Hindu gods and goddesses to seek votes and also the way his roadshows are causing inconvenience to the people. SC has already issued guidelines in this regard," said SA Ahmed of the Congress Legal Cell in Bengaluru.