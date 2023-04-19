My Connect With Shiggaon Emotional: Basavaraj Bommai After Roadshow With Nadda, Sudeep

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai lead a massive roadshow on Wednesday flanked by BJP national president JP Nadda on one side and Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on another. Bommai is trying to retain Shiggaon, where he has served as an MLA three times since 2008. Bommai toured temples and performed a large roadshow in Shiggaon with Nadda and Sudeep. During his rally, Bommai was seen getting emotional.

Speaking to Republic following the mega rally, Bommai said, "My connect with people is more than political. It is an emotional connect and the way they have come out today in my support, I was moved. Because there’s a longstanding relation, it is not just a working relation, I know each and every family whether they are rich or poor, and I can call them by names. So when they shouted with so much of love and affection I was moved.”

"The relation is there for the last 20 years. In fact, this is the third generation. However, what grand support they gave has not only boosted my morale but also the morale of my party in the entire state," Bommai said.

Upon being asked about the presence of BJP’s National President JP Nadda, Bommai stated, “The presence of Nadda Ji was so overwhelming and it shows that party has stood by the leadership and it was kind of hm to come all the way from Delhi for nomination and he’ll be campaigning once again, so, we have a statesman like the president of our party (BJP) and we also have the blessings of Narendra Modi Ji and Amit Shah also and of course my leader Yediyurappa Ji. We are all like one family and we are confident that we’ll come back to power with all the leadership.”

When asked about the margin of victory in the May 10 elections, Basavaraj Bommai said, “This time it’ll be a record margin than the previous ones, I don't count but I can feel…”

During an "auspicious muhurat" on Saturday, Bommai already submitted one set of nominations.

After garlanding the statue of Kittur Rani Chennamma, queen of the former princely state of Kittur who carried out an armed revolt against the British East India Company, Bommai, Nadda, and Sudeep campaigned through the streets in a vehicle especially customised for campaigning during elections.

Bharath Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai's son, said ,“Father had filed his nomination on the 15th. Today we’re having a road show, and our National President Shri JP Nadda is joining us and Kichcha Sudeep is joining us. It'll be a huge roadshow and we’re expecting almost the entire constituency people to come and showcase their love.”

Basavaraj Bommai had quit the Janata Dal (United) and joined BJP in 2008 and was elected as an MLA from Shiggaon in the Assembly Elections that were held later. He then retained the seat in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly elections.

Bommai, who served as Home Minister in the BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa, took over as Chief Minister in 2021 when the veteran leader stepped down.