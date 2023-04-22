Nadda Holds Roadshow, Amit Shah Meets State Leaders As BJP Accelerates Karnataka Campaign

As the political arena is heating up ahead of Karnataka assembly elections on May 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party has stepped up its campaign, with party chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting state BJP leaders.

BJP leader Nadda is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. He held a roadshow in Bidar on Friday in support of party candidates. While addressing a public gathering, he said, "BJP has always worked with a sense of commitment towards the betterment of society, whereas Congress has had a long history of interrupting social welfare schemes established by either the Centre or the previous BJP governments."

As a part of election campaigning, Union Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day trip to the southern poll-bound state.

Shah’s scheduled roadshow in Devanahalli was cancelled in the wake of rain.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Due to heavy rain, I could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka."

Additionally, Shah posted a video of a local man wiping raindrops off cut-outs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had been placed along the route to a proposed BJP rally in Devanahalli.

The unwavering trust in PM @narendramodi Ji and the selfless affection for him is what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength.



Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka. https://t.co/1OFAlZ1ibL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2023

"The unwavering trust in PM Narendra Modiji and the selfless affection for him are what the BJP has earned and it is its source of strength. Have a look at this beautiful video from Devanahalli, Karnataka," wrote the Home Minister.

Political drama in Karnataka

Following the resignation of former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who was not given the ticket, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai on the ballot. Post resignation, Shettar joined the Congress.

With a "guru-shishya" flavour to the dispute between two major Lingayat leaders, the conflict in the Hubballi-Dharwad Central seat is expected to get more interesting.

"Jagadish Shettar has been my guru. This fight is between a guru and his shishya. I am confident that my guru will bless me," Tenjinakai said.

Shettar, however, said that he is neither Tenginkai's guru nor is he a "shishya".