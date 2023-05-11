National Issues Don't Determine Karnataka Polls, Will Form Govt Without JDS: DK Shivakumar

Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, after the Karnataka assembly polls concluded spoke exclusively to Republic TV and said “national issues don't determine elections in Karnataka”.

Alliance situation won’t arise: DK Shivakumar

Dismissing a post-poll alliance with Janata Dal (Secular), Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami expressed confidence that his party will get an “absolute majority” in the 224-seat assembly.

"Here the issue is price rise, corruption, good governance and development. There are no chances of alliance with JD(S). We will form the government on our own," Shivakumar had told reporters after casting his vote.

What does the Republic P-MARQ exit poll predict?

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 saw a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and the JD(S).

The Republic P-MARQ exit poll notably predicts a tight contest in Karnataka between Congress and BJP, with JD(S) likely to be a kingmaker. According to the exit poll, Congress will emerge as the largest party with 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly.

Congress is followed by BJP which is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.

Exit Poll methodology

The Exit Poll Survey was conducted in all districts across the state of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques: Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. We then use a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religion, gender and caste.

The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically, and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is an error margin of 3%.

Karnataka voted for its 224-seat Assembly on Wednesday, May 10. Results of the Karnataka elections are scheduled for May 13.