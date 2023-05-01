'Never Seen A PM Like Modi...': Priyanka Vadra On PM Modi's 'Congress' 91 Abuses' Remark

Launching a scathing attack on PM Modi, Congress leader Priyanka Vadra said she had never seen a Prime Minister who did not care about the troubles of the people.

The remark was made by Priyanka Vadra at an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Jamkhandi. "I have never before seen a Prime Minister who does not care about people's troubles but comes crying to you instead," she asserted.

Never seen a PM who cries before people: Priyanka Vadra

Referring to PM Modi's recent remark in which he said the Congress party abused him "91 times", Priyanka Vadra said, "Modiji's office has made a list. It's not a list of your problems, but of the alleged abuses that the PM insists have been hurled at him. Ironically, their list fits on one page and can be counted. "If I start counting the number of abuses hurled at my family, we will start making a list, and we will publish books after books about it," she added.

She further went on to say that it is strange how PM Modi is behaving to criticism, but "I have seen many Prime Ministers, Indira ji (Indira Gandhi), who took bullets for this country. I have seen Rajiv Gandhi; he sacrificed his life for this country. I have seen PV Narsimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country.

'Don't fear Modiji, take lesson from my brother,' says Priyanka Vadra

Addressing the people of Karnataka, Priyanka Vadra said, "Show some strength, Modi Ji. Take a lesson in courage from my brother instead. My brother, Rahul Gandhi, says to forget the abuses; he is even prepared to take a bullet for this country. In public life, one has to listen to some harsh things and then move ahead," she charged.

Further, she said, "Don't fear Modi ji, this is public life and one has to bear such things. One needs to have courage and move forward," adding that "Now that I'm talking to you, let me tell you, if you learn one more thing it will be good: listen to the voice of the people."