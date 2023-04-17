New Karnataka vs more of the same: Amit Malviya says BJP ushering in generational shift

BJP wants to build a new Karnataka, while Congress just wants more of the same, said Amit Malviya on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief tweeted, "BJP is ushering in a generational shift in Karnataka's politics, whereas Congress has fielded 92-year-old Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. Incidentally, Jagdish Shetter's son is married to SS’s granddaughter. While BJP wants to build a New Karnataka, Congress wants more of the same,” he tweeted.

Malviya’s remarks come a day after former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly election.

Shettar claimed there was a “systematic conspiracy” against him and added that he was never an indurate person but the party forced him to become one. Shettar claimed that he was “not aware of the reasons why the party had not issued a ticket for the impending elections in Karnataka.”

BJP releases third list of candidates

The third list of 10 candidates for the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections was announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, April 17. This comes days after it announced 23 candidates in the second and 189 candidates in the first lists as Karnataka goes to polls in a single-phase voting on May 10.

It is pertinent to note that, the list also includes Hubli-Dharwad-Central segment, from where former chief minister Jagadish Shettar was willing to contest. The party announced its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai from this seat.

Congress’ third list of candidates

The Congress party in the poll-bound Karnataka released its third list of candidates on April 15. It fielded at least 16 fresh faces to contest in the Karnataka assembly elections. The Congress party refused to accept former CM Siddaramaiah’s request to announce his name from Kolar as a second seat.