No Point Of Alliance Talks: JD(S) Rules Out Coalition As Cong Leads In Karnataka Results

As the counting of the Karnataka Assembly election is underway, with Congress leading the race and the saffron party in second place, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's JDS party has ruled out an alliance at this stage.

The statement from JDS comes at a time when the party has so far gained a majority on only 26 seats. "There is no point in talking about alliances,' said JDS.

