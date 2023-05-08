'No Provision For Reservation Based On Religion': Amit Shah On Scrapping 4% Muslim Quota

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that there is an 'eagerness' among the people of Karnataka for a 'double-engine' government and exuded confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state elections scheduled for May 10. During an interview with ANI, Shah talked about many issues including the reservation to minorities, and alleged that the Congress party is indulging in 'vote bank politics.'

"It was our party that ended the 4% Muslim reservation because it was unconstitutional. In our constitution, there is no provision for reservation on the basis of religion," Shah told ANI. "The Congress party introduced the Muslim reservation to consolidate its vote bank under appeasement politics but we removed it. I admit that we were a little late but our decision is in line with the constitution," he added.

The decision Amit Shah was talking about is the Karnataka government, earlier this year, scrapping the 4% OBC quota for Muslims and distributing it equally between Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two dominant communities in the state.

Congress-BJP at loggerheads over 4% reservation quota

Congress, in its manifesto released ahead of the Karnataka polls, promised that it will restore the reservation quota for Muslims. "Before the end of campaigning for Karnataka elections, Siddaramaiah must clarify that if Congress increases the reservation for Muslims from 4% to 6%, then whose reservation will they cut down," Shah questioned.

As of now, the overall reservation percentage in Karnataka is 56% which is over the cap of 50% imposed by the Supreme Court. According to the current status, the reservation classes are: Category 1 (for Backward Classes) which is 4%, and Category 2A (for OBCs) which is 15%.

Notably, two new categories 2C and 2D were created to distribute the 4% quota between the Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Reservation for Category 2C (for Vokkaligas) is 6%, for Category 2D (Lingayats including Panchamshali Lingayats, Marathas, Bunts, and Christians) it is 7%, for SC it is 17% and for ST it is 7%.