Not A Debatable Question: Jagadish Shettar On Bajrang Dal Ban Proposal In Cong's Manifesto

Banning any organisation is the prerogative of the central government and not the state government, said Congress contestant and former CM Jagadish Shettar, speaking to the media on May 10, the day when the state is voting for the assembly elections. Notably, Congress has mentioned banning the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) outfit Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the assembly polls.

"It is not a debatable question. I have already said on so many occasions that banning of any organisation, if it is against the Constitution, the power is vested with the Union government and not the State government," he said. Snapping ties with the BJP after being denied a ticket, Shettar joined the Congress and is contesting from Hubli-Dharwad-Central.

Congress announces ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto

In its poll manifesto for Karnataka elections, Congress said that it is committed to taking firm and decisive action against outfits and individuals such as the PFI and the Bajrang Dal which are "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion. The action will include a "ban" on such outfits, the party promised.

The Bajrang Dal, VHP, and the BJP reacted sharply to the Congress manifesto announcement and staged protests across the state against the Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged voters to chant 'Jai Bajrangbali' while exercising their franchise. As a result of the severe backlash to the manifesto declaration, senior Congress leaders backtracked and said there is no such proposal of a ban on the VHP outfit Bajrang Dal.

"The state government doesn't have the power to ban PFI or Bajrang dal. DK Shivakumar will give clarity on the same. The proposal was never with us in the Centre or state. We have gone by the Supreme Court judgement to stop hate politics. Such promise may have been inserted because of the same. But I can tell as a leader that we have no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal," senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and LoP Siddaramaiah stated, "We haven't said it (on banning Bajrang Dal). We said that the outfit which is spreading hatred among the people and outfit which is creating violence in the society and is responsible for the breach of peace in society, only in such circumstances, we will abolish organisations like PFI, SDPI and Bajrang Dal. If they indulge in anti-society activities then we will think of abolishing them. Without evidence no organisation can be abolished."