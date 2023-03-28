'Not Implemented Sadashiva Commission Report': Karnataka CM On Protest Over Quota Rejig

After Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house in Shikaripura town of this district was attacked during a protest against the internal reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) announced by the state government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealed to the protestors saying that we (Karnataka govt) have not implemented Sadashiva commission report.

"We have implemented the report through the subcommittee. They were worried that they could be removed from the SC list, but I recommended that some communities will remain in the Scheduled Castes community and sent it to the Central govt," Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai added.

Notably, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saw Congress's hand behind the violence. "Local Congress leaders are instigating people. The Congress is unable to digest the social justice done to every community and it resorted to inciting violence. These communities should not fall for any hearsay," CM Basavaraj Bommai said.

I appeal to Banjara community leaders, we have not implemented Sadashiva commission report. We have implemented it through the subcommittee. They were worried that they could be removed from the SC list, but I recommended that Banjara, Bhovi, Koracha, Korama community will remain… pic.twitter.com/KKPPx7Xe42 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

Unrest In Karnataka

A huge mob on Monday, pelted stones on the house of BS Yediyurappa following which the police resorted to lathi charge, which fuelled the chaos. Responding to the attack, Yediyurappa, during a media briefing, said that he will talk to the community and clear the 'misconception' as its members helped him become the Chief Minister. Yediyurappa also said he has requested the administration not to take any strict action against them.

What caused the sudden unrest?