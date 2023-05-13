Not In Touch; HD Kumaraswamy's Big Disclosure Over JDS Alliance, Says Will Accept Verdict

Janta Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy ahead of the Karnataka poll result declaration made a massive revelation stating that he is not in touch with anyone in the coalition. He stated that after witnessing the exit polls he has no expectations as the prediction showcases two national parties scoring in a big way while JDS will get only 30 seats. Kumaraswamy said that he will accept the verdict adding that no demands have been made from his side on the alliance.

Kumaraswamy said, "We will accept whatever the verdict will be. My expectations are irrelevant as exit polls are out. Some predictions of the exit polls are giving Congress 140+ seats, some giving them a full majority, and some giving them a little over 100. The media has already decided who will win".

He added, "After seeing the results of the Exit Polls, I have left everything to the people of Karnataka. We can wait for another two or three hours. Let's see. They have clearly said that two big national parties are going to score in a big way, There is no third alternative to your predictions as the exit polls have given only 30-32 seats to JD(S)"

Kumaraswamy further said, "Congress seems extremely confident. Nobody is in touch with me. I needed a checkup that's why I visited Singapore. According to your Exit polls, there are no other options. How do I give (support) if they have a majority? My offer is irrelevant. I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development".

Karnataka polls: Exit Poll Prediction

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a slight edge to Congress over the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly. According to the exit poll, Congress is projected to get 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. BJP is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.

It also remains to be seen whether JD(S), which is led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, will emerge as "kingmaker" or "king" in case of a hung verdict.

In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).

