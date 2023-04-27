'Only Double Engine Govt Can Benefit The People Of Karnataka,' Says PM Modi Ahead Of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed Karanatala BJP workers and voters on Thursday and called on the people of the state to elect the BJP government in the upcoming election for smooth governance that can only be provided by a double-engine government.

Outlining the need for a double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said: "The people of Karnataka must understand the importance of a double-engine government. Since the BJP is in the centre, if Karnataka also has a BJP government, this will greatly help in the state's development, prosperity, and to end all discrimination."

Addressing the state BJP workers, PM Modi said that only under a double-engine government will "all the schemes launched by the centre directly reach the people of Karnataka, which will lead the state towards development."

'Opposition parties using centre's scheme under their names,' says PM Modi

Taking a dig at the opposition, PM Modi said there have been instances when opposition parties have changed the name and sticker of the centre's scheme and launched it under their party's banner. "The people of Karnataka need to end these corrupt activities and bring the BJP government back to power so that the people of Karnataka get the maximum benefit of a double-engine government," he added.

He also said opposition parties never allow the centre's scheme to reach the people, and "they never allow me to help you in any way". However, this situation can be changed if the people decide to bring the BJP to power.

PM Modi expresses confidence over BJP's victory in Karnataka

"We will get maximum seats in Karnataka," said PM Modi while interacting with BJP workers ahead of the polls.

"During my recent visits to Karnataka, I received immense love and blessings from the people of this State. Also, each and every Karyakarta is being poured love from the people all across the State. It shows deep faith of Karnataka's people in the BJP," said PM Modi during his interaction with Karnataka BJP workers.

"When the booth is victorious, the victory in elections is certain. Your endeavours to register win at the booth levels will actually make the Party win. Being a disciplined Karyakarta of the Party, I'll be joining you, and the people of Karnataka," he added.