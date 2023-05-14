Oppn Sees Hope In BJP's Karnataka Defeat, Urges Parties To Come Together For 2024 LS Polls

The recent assembly election results in Karnataka have given a ray of hope to the Opposition parties who are now urging for a united front to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections. Taking note of Congress' victory in Karnataka, the Opposition parties attacked the saffron party saying that the BJP is not invincible.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the result as the beginning of BJP's fall and predicted that the party would not cross even 100 seats in the next elections. "I salute the people of Karnataka and all the voters. I also salute the winners for their victory. Even Kumaraswamy did well. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections are coming and I think BJP will lose both elections. This is the beginning of the end of 2024...Now, I do not think they (BJP) will cross even 100," she said.

Results “present a picture” of next year’s Lok Sabha elections: Sharad Pawar

As Congress ousted BJP from power in Karnataka, NCP chief Sharad Pawar slammed the saffron party saying that people have given a “strong verdict” against the party. He lauded the results and claimed that they “present a picture” of next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Pawar said, "Success and failure can be understood. But the role of defeating the BJP in Karnataka was taken up by the people there. I congratulate the people of Karnataka and the Congress. They have taught BJP a lesson. Now this process will be done across the country... We can get an idea of the picture that will be seen in the 2024 elections through the Karnataka elections."

Let us all work together to win 2024: MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, whose party DMK is in alliance with the grand-old-party, congratulated Congress on its victory and urged everyone to work together to win the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. He claimed that BJP's misuse of investigative agencies against political opponents, imposition of Hindi, rampant corruption, and vindictive politics had all echoed in the minds of Karnataka voters while casting their ballots

"The landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India,” the CM tweeted.

Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 13, 2023

Country will be BJP-mukt in 2024: JD(U)

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also tweeted that BJP's tricks and the communal card had failed in Karnataka, and the corruption of the BJP government led to its ouster. The leader of Nitish Kumar's party also predicted that Madhya Pradesh would also be "BJP-mukt" this year, and the country would be the same in 2024.

"In the recent past, the BJP has been ousted from power in Karnataka and the Delhi Nagar Nigam. This year, Madhya Pradesh shall be BJP-mukt and so will be the country in 2024…… just wait," he tweeted.

कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव में भाजपा ने सभी हथकंडा आज़माया, धार्मिक उन्माद चरम सीमा पर पहुंचाकर चुनाव प्रचार किया और आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी ने तो पद की गरिमा के विरुद्ध प्रचार किया लेकिन वहां की भाजपा सरकार के भ्रष्टाचार के सामने सब फेल हुआ और कर्नाटक भाजपा मुक्त हुआ ।

इसके पूर्व-… — Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh (@LalanSingh_1) May 13, 2023

On the other hand, CPI(M) MP Binoy Viswam stated that if all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP rule. "Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn the necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics. Modi is never invincible. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj," he said.

Notably, Congress has won 135 seats, while the BJP bagged 66 seats and the JD(S) 19 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies)