Owaisi Jibes Congress Over Bajrang Dal Ban, Calls It 'gimmick For Votes' In K'taka Polls

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi who is campaigning for his party for Karnataka elections slammed Congress over the latter's promise to ban Bajrang Dal if voted to power in the southern state. He said that the Grand Old Party's promise to ban Bajrang Dal is nothing but a gimmick to get votes.

Speaking to Republic over Congress' manifesto wherein the party said that they will ban the Bajrang Dal if voted to power, Owaisi said, "When this came, I said publicly that Congress is cheating everyone as it will not do it... Why Veerappa Moily said we won’t put a ban? Two days ago, Jagadish Shettar said they can’t do it."

It is a gimmick: Owaisi on Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal

He slammed Congress saying that the part won't put a ban on the right-wing group. "When they announced that they will ban them, the small and big Muslim leaders in Congress started dancing in joy. But at that time also, I said Congress is cheating. They don’t want to do it, they can’t do it. It is just a gimmick to get votes, but when they saw that it is turning into a politically wrong decision, they immediately stepped back," he said.

He stated that Congress could have taken up other issues such as the "illegal demolition of a mosque in Hubballi". "But they said nothing... Congress state president DK Shivakumar said they would construct more temples when they come to power. Why this? Why they are not talking about constructing schools? Why are they not speaking about other religions?" he questioned.

"There is competition on who is the biggest leader of Hindutva is running between Congress and BJP. There is no fight on ideology. The fight is happening only on Hindutva," the AIMIM chief said.