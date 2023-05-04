Last Updated:

Owaisi Wades Into Bajrang Dal Row; Pans Cong, BJP For Seeking Votes Of 'majority Religion'

His reaction comes after Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said his party will build Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) temples across state if it comes to power.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
Kamal Joshi
Kamal Joshi

Image: ANI


After Congress vowed to build Lord Hanuman Temples across Karnataka following massive backlash over the controversial 'Bajrang Dal ban' in the party's manifesto, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday asked the grand old party if it would promise reconstruction of a demolished Dargah in Hubli. He alleged that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are openly demanding votes on the basis of majority religion.

"Congress & BJP are openly demanding votes on the basis of majority religion. Will Congress promise reconstruction of a demolished dargah in Hubli? It has surrendered on its ideological battle with BJP," Owaisi said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to electors to chant 'Jai Bajrang Bali' while exercising the franchise, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President said, "Will Modi be ok if I asked people to raise TAKBIR? The skies would fall."

Karnataka election: 'BJP & INC don't want to talk about future of our kids'

The Hyderabad MP claimed that 92% of Class 3 students in Karnataka could not read Class 2 books and only 3.6% of kids in the state get a minimum acceptable diet. "BJP & INC don’t want to talk about future of our kids. They’d rather compete over 'Sabse Bada Hindu Kaun?'" he said.

His reaction comes after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar said that his party will build Anjaneya (Lord Hanuman) Temples across the state if it comes to power.

The grand old party's call for 'Bajrang Dal ban' in its manifesto has created a massive controversy in the state ahead of the May 10 elections. The Bajrang Dal and the BJP have been protesting against the Congress.

First Published:
