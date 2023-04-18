Last Updated:

Party Changed, Ideology Changed? BJP Leader Takes Jibe At Jagadish Shettar

After Jagadish Shettar quit the BJP to join the Congress, a BJP MP asked him if his ideology has changed along with his party.

Isha Bhandari
Party changed, Ideology changed? BJP leader takes jibe at Jagadish Shettar

After Jagadish Shettar, the former Karnataka Chief Minister, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to join the Congress days ahead of the Karnataka elections, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje asked him if his ideology has changed along with his party. "Your party flag changed, is your ideology also changed?" she asked him. Jagadish Shettar, one of the tallest leaders of the BJP, recently quit the saffron party after he was denied a ticket in the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Karnataka Chief Minister, and the man leading BJP's campaign in Karnataka, earlier spoke out on Jagadish Shettar quitting the party, and said, ""Shettar has gone to the party that expelled Virendra Patil, Bangarappa and Devaraj Urs. They first honour people and then insult them after the election. Jagdish Shettar will be used and will be thrown out. Till BS Yediyurappa is with us, the Lingayat community will be with us,"

Shettar’s exit from Karnataka BJP 

Notably, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar announced his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he was denied a ticket for the May 10 state assembly election.

BJP Replaces Jagadish Shettar With Mahesh Tenginkai 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency.  

"The BJP recognised me and gave a ticket to a simple party worker. I am very confident that we will win by a larger margin. We will work together in the Hubli Dharwad Central constituency and make it a model city," Shettar's replacement Tenginkai said. A senior BJP leader, while speaking to ANI said, "Mahesh Tenginkai has been associated as an office bearer of the Yuva Morcha and has held organisational responsibilities in the state. He is a dedicated party worker and is a strong candidate as he has worked dedicatedly in the region."

