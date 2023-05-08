‘People Have Decided…’: Yediyurappa Claims Somanna will Defeat Siddaramaiah On Varuna Seat

The people of the Varuna assembly constituency will vote for BJP candidate V Somanna and former Congress CM Siddaramaiah will lose this time, said BJP’s former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa. Claiming the support of the Lingayat community, he said that the BJP will form a government on its own in the state without support from other political parties. Congress is a ‘drowning ship’, Yediyurappa said and projected BJP will win over 131 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

“I have toured in the area, the people have decided this time they want to give support to Somanna and Siddaramaiah is going to lose this time. We are going to form a government without any support. We will win with more than 131 seats. The Lingayat community will support BJP,” said 80-year-old Yediyurappa.

#WATCH | 100% Lingayat Community is with us. Congress is trying their level best to create some problems but almost all Lingayats Swamis are with us and told me that they will support BJP: Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/5RmaWh42n6 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

‘Lingayat community support with BJP’: BS Yediyurappa

The majority of the people from the Lingayat sect are supporting the saffron party. “100% Lingayat Community is with us. Congress is trying their level best to create some problems but almost all Lingayats Swamis are with us and told me that they will support BJP,” said former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

He also forecasted that BJP will win about 135 seats in the elections. “Prime Minister Modi and HM Amit Shah did roadshows and rallies to understand the situation of the state. I am confident that we will win 135 seats. Congress is a drowning ship, its leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won only 2-3 seats in UP even after campaigning for 4-5 months,” he said.

Addressing an election gathering in Byndoor on Saturday (May 6), he stated the BJP, within a week of emerging victorious in Karnataka, will fulfill the promise of implementing the three main poll promises - three free cylinders during festivals, half a litre of milk every day, and 5 kg millets along with 5 kg rice to BPL people.