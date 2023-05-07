PM Chants Bajrang Bali Ki Jai At Campaign Rally In Shivamogga After Fiery Speech | WATCH

Thousands of BJP supporters enthusiastically chanted, "Bajrang Bali ki Jai" along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was addressing a mega rally in Shivamogga on Sunday, which is seen as an attack on Congress as it has promised to ban Bajrang Dal in its election manifesto. Prime Minister has ensured that he begins and ends his poll speeches by raising ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ along with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans in his recent addresses in poll-bound Karnataka.

This comes after Congress released its election manifesto for May 10 assembly election in Karnataka and promised to take firm action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste and religion.

The poll manifesto read, "We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations."

Reactions by the political leaders and groups

Various political leaders came down heavily on the Congress' promise of banning Bajrang Dal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed the Congress party for equating the Bajrang Dal with the banned outfit, Popular Front of India (PFI), and said even senior opposition leaders welcomed the BJP government's decision to ban the PFI.

He said, "The PFI is not Karnataka specific. The PFI is a organisation or was an organisation now banned by the Government of India. They have extensive network throughout the nation. When we banned the PFI, even many Congress leaders wholeheartedly welcomed the move. You have not seen a single press conference by any senior leader of the Congress party condemning the PFI ban."

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Congress and said that the Grand Old Party's promise to ban Bajrang Dal is nothing but a gimmick to get votes.

He said, "They don’t want to do it, they can’t do it. It is just a gimmick to get votes, but when they saw that it is turning into a politically wrong decision, they immediately stepped back."

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress and asked why did the party not ban the Bajrang Dal when they were ruling the state. He also termed it to be a 'political gimmick’ by the party.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto and demanding a compensation of Rs 100 crore.