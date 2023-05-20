PM Congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar On Becoming CM And Deputy CM Of Karnataka

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.
Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers.
"Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the Prime Minister tweeted.
The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House.
